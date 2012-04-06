RAJAN KATHET

Mega Cycle Rally is being held on April 5 in an effort to pressurise the government to build cycle lanes across Kathmandu and to show that there are enough cycling enthusiasts in the valley. Kathmandu Cycle City (KCC) 2020 which has been working relentlessly to make Kathmandu cycle-friendly by 2020 is organising the event along with Nepal Cycling Association, Come on Youth Stand Up, Clean Air Network Nepal, Nepalese Youth for Climate Action, World Cyclists Foundation, Rotract Club of Kathmandu and Nepal Unites.

The organisers are looking forward to a big gathering this year. "Our aim is to gather a huge crowd and spread the message. The more supporters we have, the easier it will be to demand the government to make cycle lanes a priority in urban planning and the existing road expansion program," says Rajan Kathet of KCC 2020. During the rally, the oragnisers will gift the prime minister a cycle and handover a petition letter to the government. Cycle enthusiasts are confident that building cycle lanes will encourage more people to use bicycles as a regular means of transport.

The rally will start from

Khulla Manch (Ratnapark) at 9 am.

For more information:

Shail Shrestha: 9803276895

Prashanta Khanal: 4464981, 9841401236