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BIKRAM RAI
When he addressed the nation on Sunday night, Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai (above) spoke not as a head of government, not as a leader of all Nepalis, not as a statesman, but as a defensive, haughty party boss delivering his first campaign speech.
Lenin and Stalin carved the Soviet Union up into ethnic Soviet republics with a token nod to self-determination, but kept totalitarian power centred in the Kremlin. Can we expect any better from a party that keeps the portraits of Lenin and Stalin on the wall of its headquarter?
In the next six months we have to try to patch a perilously frayed social fabric and protect our pluralistic democracy during a polarised and volatile campaign for the next election.
https://nepalitimes.com/blogs/kundadixit/2012/05/28/racing-with-history/
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