On a relief flight one month after the 11 October flood on the Budi Gandaki, I was struck by the stark contrast between the sheer beauty of my home valley and the overwhelming devastation we saw below.

Tsum Valley and the Manaslu Trail have been cut off from the outside world for the past month, and local residents are running out of basic food and everyday items. Stranded trekkers were evacuated by helicopter, and there has been no tourism income since.

Tsum lies to the north of the Ganesh Himal massif, and an ice-rock collapse high on Sringi Himal (7,165m) caused a hyper-concentrated slurry flood several hundred metres high to rush headlong down the Ungiling River, and dam the Syar Gorge. The impounded lake burst in stages, sending successive walls of black mud down the Budi Gandaki. It surged in slow motion like paste, taking away bridges, roads, hydropower plants.

The scar of the ice-rock avalanche below Sringi Himal.

Fortunately, the villages of Chumchet and Chumling, near where I was born, were spared. But five herders who were in the path of the debris flow right below the mountain were swept away, as were their goats, sheep, cows and dzo. Sheds, high pastures, terrace farms and forests were all destroyed.

“The ground started shaking like an earthquake and it woke me up,” recalls Mingmar Dolma whose husband was taken away by the flood, along with their cattle. Another herder Karma Lama also died, Yau Ambi lost his mother.

The Budi Gandaki flood was caused by an ice-rock avalanche on Sringi Himal similar to the one on the north face of Langtang Lirung in August that killed at least 6,000 people. But the casualty and damage in the October flood here was much lower because the avalanche volume was smaller, there was more effective early warning to downstream residents, the mud flow moved slower, and the Budi Gandaki Valley is not a trade, tourism and hydropower corridor like the Trisuli, therefore was not as densely populated.

A house-sized boulder was brought down by the power of the flood and deposited on a farm terrace high above the Budi Gandaki in Philim.

Chhiring Sangmo had travelled before the flood to Chumling to meet her family, and had been stuck here for more than a month because even the foot trails were swept away by the flood. “We are cut off from everything, and there is no way in and no way out,” says Sangmo, who finally hitched a ride back to Kathmandu in a relief helicopter.

Local people here know Sringi Himal that towers over the valley as Tashi Palsang. It is a holy mountain in this sacred beyul Kyimolung, and our forebears used to perform kora around the peak until the border with Tibet was closed off after 1959.

Flying up the narrow gorge of the Ungiling, the scar left by the flood is 800m above the river bed in some places. Trees have all been knocked down by the shock wave from the avalanche, they are covered in dark grey dust and all lie pointing down valley.

Locals have a name for the black debris: ‘peru’ is the rotten dark slate and ‘yeru’ is the black sand. The flood carried this sediment in pasty surges 90km downstream right to the point where the Budi Gandaki meets the Trisuli at Benighat to mix with the white-brown sediment of the 26 August flood.