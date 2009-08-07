ROUND AND ROUND

I shuddered at the bitter facts showcased by Prashant Jha about the contemporary politics ('Round and round', #462). Needless to say, most of our leaders are status quoists since they have yet to take the peace process to a logical conclusion. But they are showing carelessness in drafting the new constitution, bringing up the new republic, soothing the disgruntled populace and the PLA integration and rehabilitaton process. And they are always at loggerheads in the corridors of power. Nepal now needs new leaders to draft a clear roadmap for the days to come.

Bed Nath Sharma,

Kaski

JUSTICE

Maybe Nepal is not a failed state yet but it certainly suffers from a failed justice system ('Rewarding the perpetrators', From the Nepali Press, # 461). When the justice system is governed by guns and violence, it effectively ceases to exist and becomes a mockery of justice. Combine that with the present situation when the police force is helpless and is afraid to investigate political murders and tortures for the fear of being assassinated themselves, all semblance of justice is gone. The law cannot apply to some people sometimes, it has to apply to all people all the time. It is the very foundation of democracy. The lawlessness of the state is the most serious issue. It is worse then nepotism, corruption or bribes. Those kill the economy, but lawlessness kills innocent people.

Luba Svrcina,

Canada

ASS

In response to the Ass's call for suggestions for new names for Nepal ('Bckward society', #462): Babuchistan (Babulandia if you are very optimistic) Afnomanchuria, Singapoor, Khaobadia (divided in eight federal units: North North Kaobadia, North-East North Khaobadia, North-West North Khaobadia and so forth, divided in eight district each: South-West North-West North Khaobadia, South-West North-East North Kaobadia, and so on) Nepaland (if you are ready to go south), The Autonomous Region of Nepal (if you are ready to go north). Whatever the new name, the motto should be: 'Once we were poor, now more'.

Angelica Rosenberg Colorni-Khan,

email

* My pet name for Nepal for some time has simply been 'Ke Garne-Land'.

Madhu,

email

* New names for Nepal: 'Himmat' (Himal, Madhes, Tarai) or Mandukath (Kathmandu backward).

Grimalji,

email