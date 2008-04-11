Social NMB

The Nepal Merchant Bank is now shifting locations to a new building at Babar Mahal. It has also launched a social initiative for homeless children, sponsoring a shelf of books for homeless children at Bal Mandir. NMB has been operating for the past 12 years and is under formulation to be recognised as an A class commercial bank.

Cozy housing

Cozy Homes housing is now officially open to the public. Located in Imadol, Lalitpur, this housing complex has a health club, gym, swimming pool, conference hall, grocery store and guest house. It also has a 24-hour supply of water, electricity, ambulance and security services. Cozy Homes is part of the Prama Holdings Group.

Fortified noodles

Wai Wai noodles will now come with specified amounts of vitamins and minerals. Vitamin A (200 IU), vitamin B1 (0.11mg), B2 (0.08mg), iron (3.1mg), calcium (80mg) and phosphorous (160mg) have been added to the noodles. Wai Wai is manufactured by the Chaudhary Group.

Fahim sanitation

Fahim sanitary wares are now available in Nepal through Create Bath. Fahim received the ISO 9001:2000 for its quality management system and uses raw materials from UK, Italy, Germany and Turkey for its products. All bath and sanitary ware are now available at promotional prices.

Pfizer help

Pfizer has established the Sutent Patient Assistance Program in Nepal in partnership with Axios Healthcare Development, BP Koirala Memorial Cancer Hospital and Patan Academy of Heath Sciences. This program will provide patients unable to afford cancer treatment with free SUTENT, Pfizer's new oncology drug for metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma and metastatic, non-resectable malignant gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

NEW PRODUCTS

SPICY: Khukuri Spice Rum is the latest offering from Nepal Distillers. This new product is 43.05 percent alcohol and is flavoured with mint. A 750ml bottle will cost Rs 460. Nepal distillers also produce Khukuri Rum and Coronation Rum.