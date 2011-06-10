MARCO POLLO

On the gamut of dining experiences, the buffet reigns as an epicurean's occasional indulgence or at the very least a free ticket to a glutton's belly. The Café at the Hyatt Regency in Boudha invites epicureans and gluttons alike to Das Din Dilli Ke, ten days of Delhi fare.

New Delhi Chef Anil Khurana tenders a smorgasbord of traditional Indian dishes tantalising palates into a reverie that recalls the spice fetishes of the Old World.

Across five counters and over 60 items to taste, the menu melds classic renditions from the Indian kitchen with a potpourri of timeless, aromatic flavours like fenugreek, coriander and saffron.

The culinary survey starts with fresh salads and cold appetizers like steamed Bukhari fish, seafood ceviche, and a summery Moong lentil and coconut succotash. The chat counter pays tribute to urban street stalls that vend the crunchy, colorful mix.

Executive Chef Subrata Debnath recommends the selection of barbecued meats broiled in a tandoor clay oven as well as the international standard butter chicken masala.

Non-veg mains are limited to chicken, fish and mutton in familiar forms of tikka, kebab, and biryani. Skewers of paneer, fried brinjal, and subz panchmela highlight vegetarian options. As custom, butter naan is kneaded on the spot and baked within minutes.

After a fourth or fifth plate and a loosened buckle, the buffet ends with a glorious display of delectable desserts. Guests can choose from Indian confectionaries like kesar jalebi, gulab jamun, and kulfi faluda as well as standard European bon bons and cakes.

At Rs 1600 (excluding tax), the cornucopia set in arguably the fanciest digs in the valley isn't a free ticket but is worth the splurge.

Das Din Dilli Ke, 10 – 19 June, Dinner buffet 6:30pm to 11pm

Marco Pollo

En route to the stupa in Boudha, mount the Hyatt gate and descend to the Terrace Level.