Three Himalayan mountaineering movies offer history, drama, and spectacular scenery of the world’s tallest peaks: ‘Tenzing’, ‘Everest: The Other Side’ and ‘The Last First: Winter K2’.

Each of the two documentaries and the biopic has its strengths with new angles on what it takes to summit in the most demanding climbing conditions anywhere on the planet. They also highlight the human emotions that test climbers in the struggle between success and failure.

TENZING

Still from Tenzing.

The most engaging of the current movies is ‘Tenzing,’ which tells the Mount Everest story from the perspective of Tenzing Norgay, who, along with New Zealander Edmund Hillary, was the first to set foot on the world’s highest mountain in 1953.

It is a long overdue portrayal of Tenzing’s crucial role in the first confirmed summit of Everest after many books and films that focused on Hillary and other members of the British expedition (see below).

Tenzing is played by three different actors in various phases of his life. The Tibetan actor Genden Phuntsok acts out Tenzing first seeking permission from the goddess Chomolungma to reach its highest point. This contrasts with the British military-style campaign to try to ‘conquer’ the mountain.

The movie which is only streaming on AppleTV and not in cinemas flashbacks to Tenzing’s childhood in the Kharta and Khumbu valleys and his young-adult years in Darjeeling to show what forces shaped his spiritual values about mountain climbing.

EVEREST: THE OTHER SIDE

Still from Everest: The Other Side.

The National Geographic documentary ‘Everest: The Other Side’ chronicles how the American Jim Morrison sought to overcome personal loss and tragedy by climbing the North Face, and then skiing down it. The film is emotionally powerful as it presents Morrison’s multi-year quest to achieve a new Everest ‘first’, which he ultimately completed in 2025.

Earlier during a training trip on Manaslu in 2022, Morrison’s climbing and romantic partner, Hilaree Nelson, dies in an avalanche leaving behind two teenage boys without their mother. This and other losses described in the film call into question whether the risks and consequences of Himalayan mountaineering are worth the rewards.