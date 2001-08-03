The Great Game and Tsarist Russia Tatiana Shaumian

Oxford University Press, New Delhi, 2000

Rs 872

Shaumian describes the features of Tibet's relations with Russia, China, Great Britain and Mongolia in the late-19th and early-20th centuries and Tibet's attempts to consolidate its independence. The establishment of Russo-Tibetan relations was a part of the Great Game, Anglo-Russian rivalry in Asia, ending with the Anglo-Russian Convention of 1907.

Published on Aug 3, 2001