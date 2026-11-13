When is enough, enough?

The Everest climbing industry has become so commercialised that we are all ho-hum about individual feats unless someone is summiting for the umpteenth time, or skiing solo down the world’s highest mountain.

This has never been truer than in the case of Melissa Arnot Reid, who has climbed Mt Everest six times as a guide, and is the first American woman to climb it without supplemental oxygen and make it back. Only six other women have done that.

Reid is a television personality and celebrity in her own right back home, and inspires young women and girls through public speaking engagements. She has written a confessional and introspective memoir, laying bare her soul. But the manuscript was originally not meant to be published as a book.

You can tell: it is full of character flaws of other people and herself, bad decisions and even a general lack of empathy. So, it is all there: everything that makes a person an extreme human.

Having had a difficult childhood in Colorado and Montana, especially due to her relationship with her mother. Reid took to climbing first as a form of escape that gradually turned into ambition to prove her self-worth. At 19, she started as a guide on Washington state’s Mount Rainier where she learned the business through some rocky personal choices and experiences.

PERSONAL BATTLES

This is a deeply personal story, full of lows and highs but more than mountaineering feats they are about human shortcomings, and how one internalises them to overcome flaws. So on the one hand, readers may find themselves rooting for her success on mountains while also not liking her very much as a person.

The author herself admitted to hating her younger self during the official launch of the book in Kathmandu in October. In that sense it is honest, frank and confessional. It is self-focused, and hence perhaps the word ‘self’ in the book’s title.

Reid came to Nepal for the first time in 2008 at 23 still seeking legitimacy. She climbed Everest in her the first attempt, and thereafter it was her sole focus to do it without supplemental oxygen which she finally managed in 2016.