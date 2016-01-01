www.setopati.com, 30 December

SETOPATI

Madhesi leader Rajendra Mahato was injured in a clash as he tried to block the Nepal-India border check-point in Biratnagar on Saturday. He then walked to the Indian side, but was taken back to Golden Hospital in Biratnagar by an ambulance. He sustained a minor injury to his head, and doctors wanted to discharge him after bandaging his wound.

However, Mahato asked doctors to conduct a CT Scan and photos of him doing the tests spread on social networking sites, prompting Madhesi protesters to vandalise and torch public property in Janakpur.

Mahato insisted on being admitted into the ICU, and when doctors prepared to shift him to the observation ward he demanded a discharge paper and went to BP Koirala Institute of Health Science (BPKIHS), Dharan where he got himself admitted into intensive care.

Orthopedic specialist Yagya Raj Kharel, one of the three doctors involved in Mahato’s treatment at the BPKIHS, said: “His minor wounds have already healed.”

After a few days in the ICU, Mahato has now been shifted to the general ward. The BPKIHS’s press officer Sujendra Tamang said: “He is all right, there is nothing to worry about.”

However, Mahato’s Sadbhavana Party is still claiming that he is in a critical condition and is undergoing treatment in the ICU. The party even performed prayers in Rajbiraj for Mahato’s speedy recovery.