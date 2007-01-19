Girija Prasad Koirala excused himself from the first sitting of the historic interim legislature. It was left to Home Minister Krishna Prasad Sitaula to table the proposal for the endorsement of the interim constitution adopted unanimously shortly before at the last sitting of the restored House of Representatives. Viewers glued to the live telecast of that momentous event probably thought it was time we started looking for another prime minister.

There are reasons Koirala's transitional leadership will be remembered-the marginalisation of the Shah rulers on the strength of the April Uprising; the mainstreaming of the Maoists through negotiations; ending the statelessness of madhesis by enacting civilised citizenship laws; and promulgating the interim constitution and forming the interim legislature. If he were to take Maoists on board in the interim executive and hold the constituent assembly election on schedule in a peaceful manner, Koirala's place among the political greats will be secured.

But no nation can live on the force of history alone. Nepal needs a leader who can steer the country ahead in the coming days. In an entry made on 25 January 1977 in his Sundarijal jail diary, BP Koirala lists five qualities desirable in a Nepali leader. The person must: