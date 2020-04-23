All photos: MONIKA DEUPALA

Every year, Mother’s day, also known as Matatirtha aunsi is celebrated by pampering mothers with gifts and delicacies. Those who have lost their mothers pay a special homage by taking holy bath at Matatirtha ponds in the outskirts of Kathmandu and by making offerings for the peace of the soul.

However, with the strict lockdown, which has now completed a month, many people couldn't travel far or to their maternal homes, though some still continued the tradition amidst the COVID-19 restrictions.

Photojournalist Monika Deupala was in Hanumanghat, Bhaktapur on Thursday morning to capture devotees performing the rituals.

"Thank you, Ma", Eliza Sthapit

Remembering mothers, Nepali Times

Every day is Mother's Day, Ruma Rajbhandari