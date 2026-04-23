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Articles tagged with #Nepal

Love thy neighbours (and America)

Love thy neighbours (and America)

The new government is redefining Nepal’s foreign policy in the triangular contest between India, China and the US

2000

2000

Nepali Times was born at the dawn of the new millennium. It started publishing online in May 2000 before the #1 print edition in the week of…

25 years of journalism

25 years of journalism

Rasuwa flood likely a GLOF

Rasuwa flood likely a GLOF

Deadly Nepal-China border flood could have been glacial lake(s) that burst in Tibet

Small Bhutan Dreams Big

Small Bhutan Dreams Big

Despite a painful refugee history, Nepal and Bhutan have much to learn from each other

Of women, for women, by women

Of women, for women, by women

A landmark art exhibition showcasing perspectives on womanhood across Nepal and South Asia

What (or who) after the Dalai Lama?

What (or who) after the Dalai Lama?

The Dalai Lama succession question has uncertain implications for Nepal

The geopolitics of Nepal’s politics…

The geopolitics of Nepal’s politics…

…as the Subcontinent becomes a political, economic, and socio-cultural battleground for Asia’s emerging powers

Southerly winds

Southerly winds

With India’s mammoth elections halfway done, Nepalis are not so impressed with majoritarian Hindutva politics

Qatari leader in Nepal reminded of workers’ rights

Qatari leader in Nepal reminded of workers’ rights

Rights group urges Qatari emir to go beyond pleasantries and guarantee migrant worker rights

Nepalis play Russian roulette in distant war

Nepalis play Russian roulette in distant war

As more Nepalis are killed in action, returnees and families are outraged at traffickers and the government

Barbwire borders

Barbwire borders

As boundary walls go up around the world, the open Nepal-India border should be a model

Nepal’s chance on transitional justice

Nepal’s chance on transitional justice

A window of opportunity to make war crimes bill conform to international standards

Neither side lost, both sides won

Neither side lost, both sides won

New angle on the old question of who won the Sino-Nepal war of 1791

Viking's khukri passion

Viking's khukri passion

Viking Kunwor takes his Gorkha heritage forward crafting khukri knives

Killing investment in Nepal in 10 easy steps

Killing investment in Nepal in 10 easy steps

Ahead of the Nepal Investment Summit in April, the sobering account of one biotech entrepreneur

Nepal, Britain mark centenary of 1923 treaty

Nepal, Britain mark centenary of 1923 treaty

Nepal’s foreign minister and the British ambassador at the exact spot where document was signed 100 years ago

Long leave the King

Long leave the King

Fifteen years after a post-conflict Constituent Assembly abolished Nepal’s monarchy, growing public discontent with the successive governments…

The Malaysia-Nepal migrant scam nexus

The Malaysia-Nepal migrant scam nexus

Rinji Rai, 47, had been in the labour recruitment business for two decades, connecting Nepali workers with employment overseas. His Marvelous…

Nepali soldier captured in Ukraine

Nepali soldier captured in Ukraine

A Nepali mercenary fighting with the Russian Army has been captured in the Avdiivka by Ukrainians. A video posted on X by Anton Gerashchenko…

War in Israel, earthquake and grief in Nepal

War in Israel, earthquake and grief in Nepal

These are the individual tragedies of some of the 10 Nepalis killed in the Hamas attack on Saturday. Seven of those killed and one missing were…

A flood of recrimination

A flood of recrimination

This monsoon was no different than previous ones in Nepal being blamed for downstream inundation

Nepal's Maoist leader visits China

Nepal's Maoist leader visits China

Prime Minister Dahal's visit to Beijing comes at a time when Nepal is the most fragile and fungible it has ever been

Food security is national security

Food security is national security

Nepal’s checklist for improving agricultural production

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