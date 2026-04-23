The new government is redefining Nepal’s foreign policy in the triangular contest between India, China and the US
Nepali Times was born at the dawn of the new millennium. It started publishing online in May 2000 before the #1 print edition in the week of…
Deadly Nepal-China border flood could have been glacial lake(s) that burst in Tibet
Despite a painful refugee history, Nepal and Bhutan have much to learn from each other
A landmark art exhibition showcasing perspectives on womanhood across Nepal and South Asia
The Dalai Lama succession question has uncertain implications for Nepal
…as the Subcontinent becomes a political, economic, and socio-cultural battleground for Asia’s emerging powers
With India’s mammoth elections halfway done, Nepalis are not so impressed with majoritarian Hindutva politics
Rights group urges Qatari emir to go beyond pleasantries and guarantee migrant worker rights
As more Nepalis are killed in action, returnees and families are outraged at traffickers and the government
As boundary walls go up around the world, the open Nepal-India border should be a model
A window of opportunity to make war crimes bill conform to international standards
New angle on the old question of who won the Sino-Nepal war of 1791
Viking Kunwor takes his Gorkha heritage forward crafting khukri knives
Ahead of the Nepal Investment Summit in April, the sobering account of one biotech entrepreneur
Nepal’s foreign minister and the British ambassador at the exact spot where document was signed 100 years ago
Fifteen years after a post-conflict Constituent Assembly abolished Nepal’s monarchy, growing public discontent with the successive governments…
Rinji Rai, 47, had been in the labour recruitment business for two decades, connecting Nepali workers with employment overseas. His Marvelous…
A Nepali mercenary fighting with the Russian Army has been captured in the Avdiivka by Ukrainians. A video posted on X by Anton Gerashchenko…
These are the individual tragedies of some of the 10 Nepalis killed in the Hamas attack on Saturday. Seven of those killed and one missing were…
This monsoon was no different than previous ones in Nepal being blamed for downstream inundation
Prime Minister Dahal's visit to Beijing comes at a time when Nepal is the most fragile and fungible it has ever been
Nepal’s checklist for improving agricultural production