All photos: MONIKA DEUPALA

Mahashivatri is an auspicious day for all the Hindus around the globe. The festival is observed on a new moon day on the 11th month of the Nepali lunar calendar. On this day, worshippers mark the union of Shiva and Shakti and also celebrate the power of the god of destruction.

Sadhus flock in the sacred Pashupati area weeks before the festival begins. To celebrate Shiva, Sadhus in the Pashupati area can be seen in painted faces with smudge ashes in their bodies meditating, fasting and smoking cannabis. Worshippers too, queue in at the Pashupati from dawn to dusk to get a glimpse of the four-faced Shiva.

Many have also shifted base and moved to Doleshwor Mahadev in Bhaktapur that provides better lodging and fooding for the devotees.

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Mahashivratri, Nepali Times