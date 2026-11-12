A trek into the landscapes of memory

The prologue to Nigel Robert’s memoir-like book begins with lines that will resonate with many of his generation:

‘For a long time … I put my work first; that was where I looked for purpose, identity and affirmation. Now, though, having lost whatever influence I once had, I find myself relatively indifferent to what I did or did not achieve, or how I am remembered by my colleagues. Those accounts feel settled.’

Those words set the tone for The Leopard and the Moon: A Journey in Dolpo, Nepal in which Roberts makes a cathartic journey retracing the footsteps of Peter Matthiessen and George Schaller half a century ago.

Matthiessen wrote the classic The Snow Leopard, which is mostly about working out his own demons and not about the elusive Himalayan big cat. Schaller wrote Stones of Silence about the zoological research into the Himalayan Blue Sheep.

The lives of Roberts and Matthiessen follow similar trajectories of family illness and tragedy, reckoning, and an arduous journey through one of the most desolate landscapes on the planet in pursuit of purpose. Matthiessen’s son, and Roberts’ grandson both happen to be named Alex.

GRIEF AND MEMORY

Nigel Roberts first came to Nepal in 1974 as a volunteer, served with the Britain-Nepal Medical Trust and was the World Bank representative in Nepal in the 1990s at the time the country was in turmoil as the absolute monarchy was replaced with a constitutional one, and just five years before the Maoists took up arms against the state.

This is a deeply personal, confessional, book taking us on a journey from then Nyasaland to Nepal, Virginia, and then this trans-Himalayan journey to Dolpo, Phoksundo, and over Kagmara Pass to Jumla.

The Leopard and the Moon is more than a travelogue retracing the Matthiessen’s onerous route, it is also a journey through grief, memory and personal duty. At 65, the author was trying to understand the meaning of suffering and existence, and find answers in Nepal’s wilderness.