In recent weeks, lawyers, journalists, human rights and political activists, academics, writers and artists, and other members of the intelligentsia have been up in arms about the anti-democratic regulations drafted under the Public Security Act. These regulations hand authority to the Chief District Officer to detain or arrest anyone suspected of acting against the interest of Nepal's sovereignty, unity, or public peace and order. Any appeals must go through the Home Ministry. Effectively, this means that the Home Ministry can, on extra-judicial grounds, suppress free expression and the right to gather and associate freely. These draconian regulations amount to emergency measures without any declaration of a state of emergency.



At a play performed by the theatre group Aarohan at the Nepal Academy of Fine Arts on 22 June, Abhi Subedi became one of the first writers to publicly express his opposition to these new regulations through literature. The poem translated below mocks short-sighted attempts to silence that which can never be silenced: the riotous, unrestrained human utterance. It is a fine example of Nepali writers' ability to rally to save our threatened democracy.



I Will Speak



I will speak

My expression-

a ripple of power

moving swiftly with the light



No one has been able to stop me

speaking

Unconquerable

I was offered up to the gale,

the gale became a ripple of my speech

Colours were daubed over my sky,

those hues arose as a conflagration

My mouth was forced shut,

each limb stood like a dance of destruction

My feet were bound,

pen in hand I left for a thousand years'

journey

I was unconquerable



I will speak

My expression-

a ripple of power

moving swiftly with the light



At times when I say nothing

Don't assume I'm lost to silence

The speechlessness of the Bamiyan

Buddhas

was a bellow, a roar



We will awaken

We have awakened

at the call of the empty expression



The one who tries to stop this expression

disappears in the deluge of time

Only the one who speaks remains

Like a waterfall dropping words from

opened lips

splattering hues everywhere

over the sky of heart and time

in every street and courtyard

the one who speaks makes history and

ascends

with the insanity of a spilled-over sun



I will speak

My expression-

a ripple of power

moving swiftly with the light



Neither is expression halted by attempts to

halt it

Nor do hues stop colouring the picture that

have been sketched

Nor can anyone block expressions of love

Nor does gentle sunlight ever stop shining

on childish lisps



History is made by the one who speaks

Love is experienced by the one who raises

his heart to expression

Brightness is the sky of expression:

it breaks the ranks of the power blind

and of the cycle of time



A deluge of a thousand free eyes and

hearts

ebbs and courses through history



A martyr is one who places

the burden of speech upon

us and the sky



Expression is the name

of one who ascends brightness and

spreads through the sky

of all our undefeated liberation dreams



I will speak

My expression-

a ripple of power

moving swiftly with the light



Om Mani Padme Hum!



Abhi Sudedi is the head of the English Department at Tribhuvan University. He is the author of several books of poems, essays, and criticism, including the Nepali poetry collection Shabda and Chot, and the English poetry collection Chasing Dreams.