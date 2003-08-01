Buddhi Narayan Shrestha
Bhumichitra, 2003
Rs 500
Nepal shares its border with two Asian giants, and compared to its boundaries to the north, the south remains porous and unregulated. Over the years this has been both beneficial and a hindrance. This book is a sequel to Boundary of Nepal that won the prestigious Madan Puraskar in 2000. The author carefully analyses the emerging issues surrounding border management, together with its history, present status and attending problems.
Border Management of Nepal
Book Worm | From Issue #156 (August 1-7, 2003)