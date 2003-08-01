Buddhi Narayan ShresthaBhumichitra, 2003Rs 500Nepal shares its border with two Asian giants, and compared to its boundaries to the north, the south remains porous and unregulated. Over the years this has been both beneficial and a hindrance. This book is a sequel to Boundary of Nepal that won the prestigious Madan Puraskar in 2000. The author carefully analyses the emerging issues surrounding border management, together with its history, present status and attending problems.