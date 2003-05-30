Nepal's image in the international media over the last week closely resembles Subhas Rai's brilliant illustration for Nepali Times (#146) of all the goings on at Everest Base Camp-the media spotlight rivals that which followed the tragic events of 1 June 2001.
Never one to shy away from publicity, our beloved political parties have decided to milk the situation for all it's worth: protest programs are being organised, there are rumblings from the Maoist camp about withdrawing from the peace talks and students are threatening to close missionary schools. Countrywide protests against the Commission for the Investigation for the Abuse of Authority (CIAA) in support of politicians and officials suspected of corruption is final proof that the junta are no longer thinking.
In effect we are broadcasting a clear message to the world. We support corruption but still expect funding for good governance from foreign donors. We are well aware of how reliant we are on tourism, but are quite willing to sabotage any attempt to jumpstart the ailing sector by disrupting jubilee celebrations. The Beed sees far too many cases of cutting the nose to spite the face. The past shows that we have made a habit of it. In 2000, a bandh was declared during the WWF conference, the biggest in our country's history. Other popular days to shut the country down are on New Year's Eve and 1 January, profitable times for the tourism and service industries.
Assistance in corruption control cannot be justified if those accused seek refuge in loopholes of the law. We cannot talk about devolution of power as our leaders jockeying for power. It's impossible to make a show of faith to foreign investors when domestic businesses are moving out. We may have international road shows on Destination Nepal but somehow we bungle up every major tourism event. Our education sector desperately needs an overhaul but ironically the lackeys of the major political parties want to close the few good schools still in operation. Our myopia is dragging us down.
It is not the Beed's way to be so doggedly pessimistic, so perhaps we can latch onto some hope for the future. A start would be to stop being so near sighted about our goals. We need to bridge the yawning chasm between the rich and poor, create more jobs and provide better health and education to the people. The changes brought about by a stronger economy can, to some extent, salvage this country. And the Beed is happy to suggest a course of action-at least to begin with. All the media hungry politicos and their sidekicks who are vying for the limelight should put down their placards, pipe down and let Everest have it's day.
Readers can post their comments or suggestions to arthabeed@yahoo.com
Centrestage
Cashing in on Everest.
Column: Economic Sense | From Issue #147 (May 30 - June 5, 2003)