Between the abrupt dissolution of parliament in May 2002 and its restoration through the April Uprising this year, the RNA ran the country pretty much as its generals wished.
Over all these years, the RNA has exercised
a priority claim over the national exchequer. As the White Paper of Finance
Minister Ram Sharan Mahat has conclusively shown, spiralling defence costs have
driven the country to bankruptcy.
In effect, Nepal has been under
undeclared martial law administered by a military-dominated unified command for
the past four years. The army is complicit in every excessive use of force in
suppressing the peaceful people's movement. The army chief should have resigned
the day the mandate of the popular uprising was established. His refusal to
shoulder moral responsibility seems to have put the government under tremendous
pressure.
A judicial commission of enquiry is examining the excesses of
the security forces during the people's movement. Based on its preliminary
recommendations, the Inspector General of the Nepali Police Shyam Bhakta Thapa,
Inspector General of the Armed Police Force Sahabir Thapa and National
Investigation Department head Devi Ram Sharma have been suspended as it was
suspected that they could have tampered with evidence had they remained in
authority. But it's not clear why an exception has been made for the army chief.
Prime Minister Girija Prasad Koirala seems to be repeating the mistake that his
brother BP Koirala and friend KP Bhattarai committed in the 1950s and 1990: keep
the RNA unchanged.
A carefully constructed myth exists in Kathmandu that
the army is somehow infallible, immune from human failings and thus beyond
scrutiny. This is the reason that its excesses escape largely unexamined. But
when Pyar Jung Thapa and his deputy Rukmangad Katuwal 'briefed' Girija Prasad
Koirala for hours prior to the implementation of the Raymajhi commission's
recommendations it raised a very pertinent question: does this government have
the courage to investigate human rights violations by the army or make it
implement the decisions of the commission?
Will the RNA listen if the
government decides defence spending needs to be cut to 1996 levels? These are
the issues that need to be confronted rather than the removal of the 'royal'
prefix from the army's name.
Any army is too big for a country where
half the population is afflicted by chronic hunger and all its related
pathologies. In absolute terms, the RNA is as big as the Bangladesh military,
which has six times our population and a GDP nearly 11 times larger. With the
combined strength of the army, the armed police and the police force at about
250,000, Nepal has one of the biggest internal security apparatus in proportion
to its area and population. One in every 100 Nepali works for the security
forces, but it hasn't made Nepal a more secure place. in fact, a bloated
security machine is probably the reason we are insecure.
The Maoist
menace is even more ominous. No one, not even its leaders have an exact idea
about the number of their cadres carrying guns. It's estimated that only about
20,000 rebels have received some guerrilla training. The rest (about 30,000
others) can use explosives and arms. Even if a very small section of those were
to decide to defect with their weapons, the seeds of many more future
insurgencies will remain. the Jantantrik Tarai Mukti Morcha has already shown
what it implies for the prospects of peace.
The army leaders must be
brought to book if the rule of law is to prevail. There is no sense in the
distorted logic that such a decision will adversely affect the morale of the
force. Quite the contrary in fact, it will send a strong message to the RNA rank
and file that the days of a golf-playing royal army is over. An army convinced
of the sanctity of its purpose is an unconquerable force. The government needs
to give that sense of purpose to our defence forces, not the concessions that
some influential generals are said to be bargaining for.
Tackling the
insurgents is no less tricky. The Maoists' weapons are a lot less risky than
they are made out to be. Most are rudimentary arms looted from the police and
the army. But enormous resources are needed to keep weapons of war functional
during peacetime. Out-of-action guerrillas, however, remain lethal as long as
they are not properly rehabilitated in society.
Koirala waits with a
pair of scissors in his hand in front of a pressure cooker. There are two wires
sticking out of the bomb: one black another red. He doesn't know which one is
the active wire. Cutting both will eventually set off the bomb, as doing nothing
most surely will. Cutting one carries half the chance of defusing the bomb with
the risk that it may set off the device.
Like in the movies, it's time
to cut one of the wires. Nobody need envy Koirala's quandary.
Defusing the pressure cooker
The PM must make fast decisions on the army and Maoists
Column: State Of The State | From Issue #298 (May 19-25, 2006)