In 2016, Balendra Shah went to India to pursue a Master’s degree in structural engineering. In the ten years since, he has worn many hats: engineer, rapper, Kathmandu Mayor.

As mayor, he projected staunch nationalism by hanging a map of ‘Greater Nepal’ in his office as mayor after Narendra Modi put up one of ‘Akhanda Bharat’ in his. Then there was the expletives-ridden midnight social media post cursing India, US and China.

Next week, PM Shah faces an important diplomatic test as he heads to New Delhi for his first bilateral visit since assuming office in March. He is the latest in a long line of Nepali prime ministers who have headed to India: from Girija Koirala and Sher Bahadur Deuba to Pushpa Kamal Dahal and K P Oli.

Nepal's relations with India have gone up and down. This visit gives New Delhi a chance to size up Nepal’s enigmatic and elusive leader, and for Shah to seek tangible results on trade, connectivity and energy.

Unlike previous Nepali leaders who took large entourages on extended jaunts, Shah will spend only around 25 hours in India.

“I don't think Nepal needs to explain or redefine its geopolitical position to India,” says Apekshya Shah of the Department of International Relations and Diplomacy at TU. “Our strategic realities and sensitivities are fairly well understood by both countries. What deserves greater attention now is the shared priority of economic growth.”

CONNECTIVITY

Shah is expected to try to get Indian approval for inbound air routes through Bhairawa and Mahendranagar which are now only outbound. This would cut travel time to Kathmandu, Bhairawa and Pokhara. In return, India reportedly wants access to Nepal’s airspace for overflights.

“We need to move beyond viewing connectivity merely in terms of transit access,” adds Apekshya Shah. “Nepal can use this opportunity to push for greater regional economic integration, with India facilitating Nepal's connectivity not just to its own market but also to Bangladesh and the wider South and Southeast Asian markets.”

Because of the destruction of its hydropower units in the Trisuli flood, Nepal needs to import power from India this winter and wants to export more of its electricity surplus during the monsoon. Nepal has agreements to export more than 1,300MW of electricity to India and Bangladesh.