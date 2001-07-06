Displacement and Rehabilitation in Nepal- Book Worm | From Issue #50 (July 6-12, 2001)

Law, Policy and Practice Ananda Mohan Bhattarai

Anmol Publications, New Delhi, 2001

Rs 700

Nepal's constitutional provisions say project-affected persons have the right not to be displaced. The author analyses the normative and constitutional framework and state practices of the SAARC countries and China, and two projects in Nepal, and proposes a draft legislation on acquisition, resettlement and rehabilitation.