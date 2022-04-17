All photos: AMIT MACHAMASI

Last week on Ram Nawami, Ojaswi Gulu woke up earlier than usual and took a ritual bath. Once done, instead of her everyday clothes, she put on a sacred red attire that she wears on special occasions like this.

Her uncle Prabin Shrestha then painted a crimson moon with yellow lining on her forehead and adjusted her crown and Vajra, the third eye that distinguishes her from the mere mortals.

Dressed in her regalia, she made her way to the altar throne on the prayer room on the top floor of her house. Her father then carried her to the Layaku Darbar 15 minutes away, where she participated in a puja for the goddess Taleju Bhawani, of whom she is considered a reincarnation.

Eight-year-old Ojashwi is the Kumari, the living goddess of Panauti, an ancient Newa town 35km east of Kathmandu. She was selected when she was just eight months old while still being breast-fed by her mother. She is now almost at the end of reign as the living goddess.

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“We already have informed the hyumat, that she would need to undergo the process of Ihi: and Gufa life rituals since she is at the age of mensuration,” explains her mother Rohini Gulu, referring to the administrators of the House of the Kumari.

Unlike the royal Kumari of Kathmandu who has to reside in a special house in Basantapur away from her family, the living goddess of Panauti stays with her parents, goes to school like every other child and spends time playing and watching tv.

On any other day, her schedule starts with preparing for school, and walking to school with her brother, Manan, and one of their parents.

In class, she sits with friends and although a little shy she gets along well with classmates and teachers. Her favourite subject is Maths and English and she is also among the top three students in class.

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“Her academics were good till the start of lockdown. With online classes her rankings slipped to second position, otherwise she was the top student in her class,” says Rohini.

On returning home after school, Ojashwi does her homework, watches cartoons, cycles and plays with her brother. Although her daily life is like any other child her age, there are some restrictions.

As a living goddess, for example, she is not allowed to wear black clothes. She also cannot share her plate with others, and her food cannot be touched by women who are menstruating. Both at home and at school, special care is taken so that she does not fall and injure herself.

“We try to make sure that she does not share her plate with others and eats the food sent from home. Seat arrangements are also made as per her convenience and hygiene is maintained because it is believed she will fall sick if anything goes wrong,” says Bishnu Prasad Dahal, principal of Arunodaya English Secondary School.

At home, she is not required to do any chores and instead focuses on studies and games. Says Rohini: “Although she is a goddess now, education is important for her future, and we try to focus on that as much as possible. It will help her assimilate once she has to step down as Kumari.”

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