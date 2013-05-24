The lightweight and compact SterilPen water purifier is the best answer to getting safe drinking water while in the wild.

Whether you are on a day long hike up one of Nepal’s scenic trails or a month long trek to the top of the world, water is your best friend. But bottled water is not always available especially if you are travelling through remote trails and carrying five heavy Nalgenes is just impractical. Some hikers use water purification tablets, however those can be costly and if you happen to buy cheap knockoff brands, they can do more harm than good. And nothing spoils a good hike more than falling ill and drinking untreated water is the fastest way to do just that. Other than hiring a porter to lug around a water tank on his back, what other option do you have?

The lightweight and compact SteriPen water purifier is just the answer. It’s small enough to fit into a backpack and extremely simple to use. Snap a few lithium batteries onto the device, suspend it in up to a litre of water, and push the button. The ultraviolet light emitted by the device kills off harmful organisms in the water like Salmonella and even the Hepatitis virus, possibly saving you from more serious consequences than just an upset stomach. In just 90 seconds you get a litre of clean, purified water.

Although the device will set you back by few thousand rupees, it can be used to purify a large amount of water so you could share the cost among friends or co-trekkers. The gadget is also durable (waterproof as well as functional after a few knocks), which is an important consideration during a trek when an unexpected fall could occur at any moment.

The SteriPen brand has several different devices to choose from like the Freedom, Classic, and Journey in varying price range. The Traveller version which costs Rs 6,700 should be a part of every backpacker’s gear. The US-imported purifiers can be found at the Extreme Mountaineer Trekking Mart in Thamel (close to Kathmandu Guesthouse) so make sure to grab one before setting off on your next big adventure.

Yantrick’s Verdict: The SteriPen purifier ticks all the boxes for a serious hiker, being lightweight, compact and easy to use. Its versatility and convenience make it well worth the price.