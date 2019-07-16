PHOTO: HYATT REGENCY

When you think of brunch, you think of sizzling bacon, fluffy pancakes, steamy frittatas and even a live omelette station. But at Hyatt Regency’s Weekend Brunch, the meal takes new form with boozy drinks, desserts-galore, barbeque and a buffet that spans multiple continents.

Hyatt Regency offers a sanctuary away from the dust, mud and Kathmandu’s monsoon blues every weekend till October. The Weekend Brunch includes an all-you-can-eat buffet and swimming package for just Rs2,699 with children under 12 getting in for half.

The menu changes every week, and offers trans-continental Indian, Nepali, Italian and Mediterranean foods. With made-to-order pasta and shawarma stations, the brunch offers both penne marinara and shredded rotisserie meat. The buffet also includes sweet and spicy Pav Bhaji, healthy salads, chatamari, and even quiches. With vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, the barbeque has both grilled meats, seafood and veggies. This week, the Weekend Brunch offered Mongolian BBQ. The highlight: grilled chicken with hints of sweetness and spice, mingling with stir-fried noodles and vegetables.

Children get as much mini hotdogs, onion rings, french fries and chicken nuggets as they want. So, while parents enjoy cocktails, the offspring can eat, run around, jump in the bouncy castle, swim in any one of the three kiddie pools and even get their faces painted.

It is the dessert selection that will leave the parents feeling like kids at the candy store. They please the sweetest of teeth and tempt even the strongest dessert naysayers. From quirky hanging donut boards, berry flambé with ice cream, profiteroles of every flavour, pies of various berries to cakes that satisfy your chocolate dreams, you just have to surrender. On Saturdays, you can both marvel at, and tuck into a glorious flowing chocolate fountain into which both the young and the old can dive in with marshmallows, fruits and more.

Beyond the drinks, the food and the pool, the Hyatt has attentive waiters who make sure the plates are immediately cleared for more food. So why laze about at home when you can spend lazy weekend mornings at the Hyatt?

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