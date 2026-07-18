Kathmandu Valley’s Bicycle Jatra

Despite rain, Kathmandu Kora kicks off with over 7,000 cyclists

Kathmandu’s annual bicycle Kora was flagged off at Patan Darbar Square on Saturday morning, with more than 7,000 cyclists taking part — some of them attempting the 165km circumambulation of the Valley.

The Kora adds to Kathmandu Valley’s vibrant monsoon festivals, with thousands of participants, sponsors and onlookers present at Mangal Bazar despite rain and clouds.

Photo: KUNDA DIXIT

Photo: SUMAN NEPALI

Photo: SUMAN NEPALI

“This year we have a record turnout, it shows that bicycling as a form of sustainable transport, an adventure sport, and a pathway to good health is catching on,” said main organiser Raj Gyawali of socialtours.

Kora means taking a prayerful walk around a shrine or a sacred mountain and blends easily with the many Jatra of Kathmandu Valley. Participants can take any length of the course that suits them from 10km to 100km from Patan Darbar Square to Chobhar, Kirtipur, Nagarjun, Golphutar and Boudha, on to Imadol and ending again in Patan.

Photo: SONIA AWALE

Photo: KUNDA DIXIT

Kathmandu Kora Jatra 2026 was flagged off on Saturday by Australian Ambassador Simon Ernst, who himself was a participant, and Lalitpur Mayor Chiribabu Maharjan.

“The Kora is another of the Valley’s many festivals and fits with our city’s effort to expand bicycle lanes,” said Maharjan. “I am also glad to see that so many women are taking part so enthusiastically.”

Photo: SONIA AWALE

Photo: SONIA AWALE

Photo:: SUMAN NEPALI

This year’s Kora is not just Nepal's new adventure tourism brand, but a week-long festival featuring film screenings, concerts, community events, skills workshops, and fund-raising to support EDUKICK which helps children in Sarlahi with football training during the FIFA World Cup.

Gyawali says: “It is exciting that what we started as just a bicycle race 15 years ago is now a national cultural movement. It is all about being active, community-oriented, environmentally conscious and cause-oriented.”

Photo: KUNDA DIXIT

Photo: KUNDA DIXIT

Photo: SUMAN NEPALI

Smaller Kora events are being held on Saturday in 22 towns across Nepal, and in 36 cities around the world from Sydney and Singapore to Helsinki and Toronto.

All participants who finish the Kora get a commemorative Made in Nepal medal. This year’s sponsors includes Turkish Airlines which has continued Click2Win photo contest with the top prize being a roundtrip ticket to Istanbul.

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