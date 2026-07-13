As a net power exporter, the country now needs to ask whether we are building hydropower right

For close to a decade, my work has taken me to the places where hydropower actually gets built, walking to huge concrete structures in a deep river valley.

I have argued with site managers about hard hats no inspector will ever check, spending afternoons with community leaders who want to know what happened to the fish. From those construction sites, the national conversation looks oddly narrow.

The story at conferences and seminars in Kathmandu is almost entirely about megawatts. It is a good and uplifting story, but it is also incomplete.

If Nepal means to be South Asia’s source of clean energy, what is sold across the border must carry more than electrons. It must also carry credible proof that the electricity was generated in a way that the buyer, the lender and the family displaced by the dam can all defend.

By March 2026, Nepal’s installed capacity topped 4,105MW, almost all of it hydro. It was only 700MW fifteen years ago. The grid now reaches nearly the entire population of Nepal.

Last year, the country earned $130 million from power exports to India and Bangladesh and, for the first time, Nepal sold more electricity than it bought.

But these accomplishments hide the wide seasonal variation in generation capacity. Nearly 90% of the electricity is generated from run-of-river plants where output depends on the water flow of rivers. In the monsoon Nepal now has a surplus of 1,200MW, while in winter there is still a deficit that has to be covered with imports from India.

The country is therefore a net annual exporter but is structurally import-dependent. The boast and the vulnerability are derived from the seasonal variation in power output. This is the strongest argument that Nepal’s next phase in energy development has to come from storage schemes.

The Energy Development Roadmap sets the target of 28,500MW by 2035. This year’s budget allocated $640 million for generation, transmission and distribution, and a plan to add 670MW of hydro and 370MW of solar this year alone. This is a clear admission that the dry-season gap needs move beyond run-of-river plants.

However, the project development documents for hydropower are limited to the EIA or IEE rituals and do not mention cumulative impact on the ecology and communities in the valleys.

CLIMATE RISK

Then there is the overarching risk of climate breakdown. The same warming that makes Nepal’s clean power valuable to its neighbours is destabilising the rivers that the power depends on.

The Himalaya is heating at roughly twice the global rate and run-of-river schemes are affected directly. The hydropower plants have been built directly downstream from 47 potentially dangerous glacial lakes.

In 2016, a glacial lake outburst flood swept away the 45MW Upper Bhotekosi plant; in July 2025 a glacier collapse in China knocked out roughly 200MW in one morning, including the 111MW Rasuwagadi plant plant commissioned only a year eaerlier.

New and well-built is not the same as safe. Addressing climate risk can no longer be an afterthought, it has to be engineered into the asset and assessed across the whole basin, because a flood has never respected a project boundary.

The change I see on the ground is real, if uneven. Developers that a decade ago had no one on staff to answer for the river are hiring their first environmental and social professionals and writing E&S policies that sit above any single project.

Community engagement is shifting from a signature-gathering formality towards genuine consultation. International investors have funded a basin-wide cumulative impact assessment of the Trisuli, the kind of whole-river study that our regulators can take a lead on for all basins.

And engineers are beginning to design fish passes built for the species actually in the river, a route the snow trout will use rather than a concrete staircase that only looks right on a drawing. The momentum is unmistakable, but it is still felt far less across the regulatory and private mainstream.

Three changes are needed in order to go beyond megawatts;

Regulation must be proportionate to risk. The core parameters have barely moved in decades. The environmental-flow approach traces back to the 2001 hydropower policy and the EIA framework to the early 1990s and they are applied almost the same way to every project and the same checklist for a 6 MW plant in a quiet valley as for a 900 MW reservoir that displaces thousands. That is not a system, it is a formality. Climate-proof the infrastructure itself and strengthen every project to be engineered and stress-tested against glacial-lake outburst floods and shifting river flows, and fund upstream monitoring and cross-border early-warning systems. Require a basin-level cumulative impact assessment before licensing on the Kosi, Karnali, Gandaki and Mahakali, held by a body with the authority.

The domestic story cannot be lost inside the export one. Traditional biomass such as firewood, dung, and crop residue still makes up the bulk of the energy Nepal actually burn. Clean electricity is a small fraction of total consumption, and most kitchens are not yet electrified.

We have to build for the region and electrify our own homes at the same time, not in sequence. Nepal’s neighbours are not only buying electricity — India’s decarbonisation and Bangladesh’s energy security both depend on the power they can defend to their own regulators and voters. That assurance is the product; the megawatts are merely its unit of measure.

People sometimes ask whether responsible business is a luxury that least-developed countries can afford. The answer sits in the project files. The schemes that failed did not do so from spending too much on safeguards, they failed from spending too little, and then paid for it twice.

None of the tools required is mysterious or beyond a country at our stage. International standards exist, the basin studies can be done, the partnership models are already ours. What is missing is the discipline to treat them as the rule rather than the exception, and the will to write that discipline into the next licence, the next financing, the next budget line.

None of it needs new money but requires sequencing, putting the safeguards in front of the megawatts, not behind them. Get that right, and Nepal will not just be exporting electricity it will be offering the region something rarer and far harder to copy — a model of development with a conscience.

Minakshi Rokka Chhetri leads environmental and social safeguards for Nepal-based Dolma Impact Fund.