Photo: KRISHNA MANI BARAL

Kaski has become the latest in the list of districts to be placed under strict lockdown following the surge in new variant of SARS-CoV-2 as Nepal battles the devastating second wave of the pandemic.

Following the decision in place until 14 May, Nepal’s tourist city of Pokhara bore a look of a ghost town: fishermen have abandoned their boats, Lakeside is void of tourists and locals are keeping away from outdoors.

The positivity rate in Gandaki province was close to 50% with 429 new cases in the last 24 hours. With this, total number of active cases has now soared to 2,546, of which 2,354 are in home isolation.