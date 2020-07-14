All photo: BIKRAM RAI

Some bus companies in Kathmandu Valley have started to operate bus routes for the first time in nearly four months after accepting the government's conditions for operation.

The protocols include allowing buses to carry only half the capacity of passengers, requiring them to all wear masks, making only one passenger per row, no standing passengers, mandatory fever check with thermal gun on entry, conductors to wear PPE. Drivers and conductors are all required to wear gloves.

Inter-district buses are not allowed to operate yet, except for the three districts inside Kathmandu Valley. Bus companies are also allowed to charge double the fare from passengers, even though some operators like Sundar Yatayat have announce that they will not increase their fare.

Read also: Kathmandu's road ahead post-COVID-19, Bhushan Tuladhar