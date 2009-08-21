LILI MORGAN

It seemed to the participants of the Mongol Rally that they had one last obstacle to overcome on their epic trip by car from London to Ulan Bator. With 24 hours notice they were advised that the Russia-Mongolia border closes for the weekend.

Kathmandu man Rinchen Choegyal and his friends drove nonstop to make the crossing just in time last week. At the border it was a case of either trying some fast footwork with customs officials to avoid paying import tax on their wreck of a car (since the lovingly nicknamed 'Dirty Yeti' car was destined to be auctioned for charity) or the easier option of the one girl team member feigning illness and pretending to be in urgent need of medical attention.

Her creative use of makeup did the trick and jubilant at their bluff working they were finally on the home run towards Ulan Bator. Or so they thought: 600km short of Ulan Bator their hitherto (fairly) trusty vintage Skoda broke down for the very last time. The engine had exploded and this breakdown was terminal. Team members knew they were the last vehicle in the convoy.

There was no prospect of rescue. Ke garne?

At which point a mirage seemed to arise from the desert dust. A coach full of girl students arrived at the scene, their enjoyment of a summer outing being enhanced by a supply of Genghis Khan Vodka that they had on board. Without too much persuasion the team abandoned the Skoda (means "sorry" in Czech) got on the bus and were soon singing with the girls.

The final 20-hour leg of the journey was completed in a nine seater bus, with 15 passengers on board. Given that the team members had only managed three showers during the 26 day, 16,000km bash it is hard to imagine the citizens of Ulan Bator welcoming them with prolonged embraces. However they can be sure of a hearty greeting when they do get to Kathmandu and visit friends, family and the project work of Nepal children's charity, The Esther Benjamins Trust, which has so far raised $2,000 from sponsorship for 'Dirty Yeti'.

See also: Nepali Times, #458, 3 July

You can add to Rinchen's challenge target by visiting www.justgiving.com/rinchen