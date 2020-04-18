Photos: MONIKA DEUPALA

Bhat Bhateni supermarket chain has been allowed to open all seven outlets in Kathmandu starting 18 April with strict physical distancing measures.

The stores will be open from 10Am to 7PM and only 10 persons will be allowed in at a time. Shoppers have been told to buy and pay quickly.

Pictured here are locals standing outside the supermarket in Bhaktapur while maintaining social distance of at least a metre.

Nepal is on its 26thday of nationwide lockdown and has recorded 30 COVID-19 cases so far with two recoveries. Some 15,800 tests have been conducted across the country.

Also: On to the third week of Nepal lockdown