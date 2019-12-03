Photos: BIKRAM RAI and RSS

The highlights of the third day of the South Asian Games included India's domination of the athletic events and Nepal's victory in football.

In Wushu Taolu, Nepal's Bijay Sinjali and Susmita Tamang bagged the gold for the men's division and women's divisions, respectively. The matches were held in the Nepal Army Hall in Lagankhel, Lalitpur.

Nepal's football team playing against Sri Lanka's team.

Saru Limbu scored the winning goal for Nepal during the women's football match against Sri Lanka at the Pokhara Stadium. The game ended with a score of 1-0.

The Nepali football team celebrating after scoring a goal.

The men's football team of Nepal dominated Bhutan's team by winning 4-0 at Dashrath Stadium. Sujal Shrestha and Abhishek Rizal scored a goal each and Mikchen Tamang scored two goals.

Santoshi Shrestha pulling ahead Kavita Yadav in the 10,000 metre dash.

Santoshi Shrestha bagged a gold medal for Nepal in the 10,000 metre race.

India's Kavita Yadav who was close behind finished at ... bagging a silver medal.

India's volleyball team. Photo: RSS

Nepal's volleyball team.

After an intense match, India won the first place at the women's volleyball tournament with Nepal coming in second. Although India had started off strong with 25-17, Nepal pulled through closely with a lead of 25-24 in the second set but a lose of 25-21 in the last set.

Sri Lanka defeated Nepal in the U-23 men's T-20 cricket match in Kirtipur.

Nepal had 172 runs in the set 20 overs, losing five wickets.

Sri Lanka pulled through with 173 runs in 19.1 overs at the loss of four wickets.