Illustration: DIWAKAR CHHETRI

S pecial Nepali Times Holiday Edition celebrates Nepal’s culinary heritage. Our reporters fan out across the country to sample well-known and obscure delicacies that are the ingredients of a rich and diverse food culture.

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