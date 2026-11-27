Prime Minister Balendra Shah’s 24-hour, 25-minute state visit to India during which he had a tête-à-tête with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi was heavy on symbolism, light on substance.

New Delhi needed to size up Nepal’s young prime minister, and PM Shah was finding the need to be less reclusive and engage with Nepal’s big neighbours whom he had abused in the past with rude social media posts.

The two leaders are 40 years apart, but they seem to have hit it off, given the effusive mutual praise at a joint press meet. The Indian mainstream press gave the visit headline treatment and hailed the visit as New Delhi’s successful attempt to ‘reset’ relations with Nepal and ensure that Kathmandu does not lean too much towards China.

The $1.6 billion grant and loan package includes a $377 million grant for reconstruction of the Bhote-Kosi Trisuli, although where and how the loan component will be spent is not yet known. The long list of MoUs were impressive, but on second glance were mostly a rehash of past deals which were never followed up by both sides.

“There was much curiosity about Balen in India and this was an icebreaking event. Modi came out of it praising the vision and farsightedness of the young Nepali prime minister,” says Akanshya Shah, a Nepali journalist based in New Delhi. “Despite ups and downs between the two countries and past baggage, Balen himself can start with a clean slate.”

Within Nepal, too, the visit has been seen as a chance for PM Shah to replace his past posture with a more pragmatic approach, and his supporters on social media showered him with praise for making a dramatic departure from the past by flying commercial and the fast turnaround.

Besides the $1.6 billion, among the more tangible outcomes were commitments for fast-tracking the long languishing East-West Railway project, launching the 669MW Lower Arun, making the B365 air route open to two-way traffic. However, records show that many of these were signed by previous Nepal governments.

“The only new thing from this visit is that this is the largest ever development package, and the agreement on IIT as well as Gujarat and Odisha ports,” adds Shah.

Three inbound air routes overflying Janakpur, Mahedranagar and Bhairawa waypoints were supposed to be made two-way under agreements ten years ago, but they never got off the ground. Only the B345 air route was agreed upon this time, and depending on altitude restrictions over Indian air space would only be useful for flights serving Pokhara.

High altitude entry through B345 would not be feasible for Bhairawa, and would only cut flight time to Kathmandu by a few minutes. Nepal had pressed for the L626 route overflying Mahendranagar to be two-way because it would reduce flight times from the west into Kathmandu, Pokhara and Bhairawa considerably. L626 would also provide a shortcut to Indian carriers flying to its northeastern states.