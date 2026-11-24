Morning coffee arrives up a ladder, propped against the flat roof outside my upstairs study at home in Budhanilkantha. It is the only way to reach, as the staircase is blocked by the TENZING movie crew who are filming downstairs.
Our home is being used as the location for the Himalayan Club Darjeeling, a total four day shoot spread over two weeks including preparation, switching sets from the 1930s to the 1950s, and clean up.
Undeterred by the disruption I have elected to remain in the house, but my husband is visiting our grandson in Bali, and the four dogs are banished to a kind neighbour. Across the river, noisy construction of the townhouses has halted, and the site is used for parking lorries and generators whose heavy rubber cables snake through the fence.
With my colleagues Carolyn and Bhuwan, we have worked on the TENZING movie for eight years, since first Guy Cotter from Adventure Consultants New Zealand asked for our assistance with the Nepal permits, logistics and locations. An Everest guide, expedition operator and mountaineering movie specialist, Guy and I have collaborated on many projects including the 1996 Everest rescue, IMAX Everest, Vertical Limits, Seven Years in Tibet, Working Title’s Everest, Doctor Strange, and a Louis Vuitton shoot.
“This is Jen Peedom’s first feature as Director,” he explained, “although she is greatly admired for her beautiful and perceptive documentaries, Sherpa and Mountain.”
The rights for TENZING, written by Luke Davis based on Ed Douglas’ biography of Tenzing Norgay, and blessed by Tenzing Norgay’s sons Norbu and Jamling and his grandson Tashi Tenzing, were first owned by Netflix then passed to Disney Plus.
For each studio, we prepared location lists, recce itineraries and budgets before the projects were abandoned. It is a testament to Jen’s persevilience and the advocacy of See-Saw Films Australia that eventually this wonderful story of the first ascent of Everest from the perspective of Tenzing Norgay has been brought by Apple TV to the screen.
Everyone warns against using your home as a film location, but my experience with TENZING is nothing but positive. It helps that I had an overall role as the Nepal Production Consultant responsible for making sure everything went smoothly during the entire shoot, and for clearing the way when it didn’t. Working with Pravesh Sahni and his ITOP India production crew, we involve as many Nepalis as possible.
See-Saw’s professionalism and Jen’s devotion to authenticity with Himalayan culture, Sherpa heritage and local languages helps, and triumphantly shines through the final movie. Using Sherpa climbers and Tibetan actors, even the sound track features Nepali heroes: the exquisite chants of Ani Choying, flutist Manose Newa and the voice of Thinley Lhamo, who plays Tenzing’s wife Dawa.
The fact that the house we built 30 years ago is selected as a location is in one sense a tragedy, the sad result of the Valley’s vanishing heritage. None of our location recces could find any old period houses still standing that would be suitable as the Himalayan Club. The few authentic historic buildings that remain are now offices, hotels or restaurants, and many have been lost in recent years to redevelopment.
Downstairs the rooms have been stripped and entirely redecorated as the office for Mrs Henderson (played by the wonderful Caitriona Balfe), right down to period light switches and wall brackets, although I spot a few of our carpets, books and pictures that have been repurposed.
“You think it is your house but for these four days I am happy that it is mine!” Caitriona in 1930s costume smiles warmly. Genden Phuntsok as Tenzing Norgay and Willem Defoe as John Hunt are playing some key scenes in front of her desk and my bay windows.
Tom Hiddleston drops by to make sure his yellow sleeping bag is long enough – it isn’t. “Please add a few more centimetres.” Tom is taking his role seriously, and is keen to learn as much as he can about Edmund Hillary, “my hero since childhood,” so we visit the Himalayan Trust office to see his former Kathmandu quarters.
I am in the strange situation of having known all the main protagonists of this story: Tenzing Norgay, Sir Ed and Lord Hunt.
Removals vans come and go with precision timing, taking away our stuff and bringing in all the paraphernalia and props for the sets. The design crew and decorators work feverishly to be ready in time. Outside, the garden is embellished with planting and pots, whilst the lawn is being trampled by dozens of feet whose myriad owners are devoted to camera, lighting, sound, costume, hair, makeup and all the other elements needed on a film set.
An antique classic car is parked in the driveway, English extras pace the garden, and a contingent of mules, porters and expedition boxes are gathered near the gate.
We have all signed NDAs, sets are ‘closed’ and photos strictly forbidden, but in my house I sneak a few pictures under the producer Liz Watts’ benign gaze. We are also shooting in the British Embassy, Patan Durbar Square, Bandipur and Mustang involving hundreds of people, transformed squares, streets and shopfronts with villagers, flower and vegetable sellers resplendent in period costume.
Second unit aerials are shot in the Khumbu from dedicated drones and helicopters, and all the white snow landscapes of the 1953 British Everest expedition story are in the lower altitudes of New Zealand’s mountains. Part of my job is to bring See-Saw approved guests on-set to watch the crew at work—never as exciting as it sounds—including Tenzing’s family members and officials from the ministry and government services whose support has been vital.
SUPER-COOL MAESTRO
Securing the British Ambassador’s residence as a real Kathmandu location is a particular coup. Luke Beaumont, the Deputy Head of Mission, has to negotiate with an intransigent Foreign Office in London. Luke tells me: ‘Despite the disruption to daily diplomatic life, I had the enthusiastic support of the Ambassador. In fact he was so convinced by the film that he promised me half his pension if I got fired trying to pull it off! Luckily it didn’t come to that.’
Waking one morning after a disturbed night of trucks delivering equipment, lights, reflectors, monitors and cameras ready for an early start, out of my bedroom window I watch the young Tenzing (played by the charismatic Tenzin Dalha) striding determinedly up the driveway to apply for a place as an Everest expedition porter.
Even working with a production, it is hard to predict how any movie will turn out. But this Australian and New Zealand team are particularly pleasant and helpful, given the complexity of the shoot and the extreme pressure of time and weather. All the scenes are being shot for real, none in a studio. As Tom Hiddleston puts it: “We act being on a mountain by being on a mountain.”
Jen Peedom as a first-time Director cannot be as calm as she seems, but Stefan Duscio is the super-cool maestro cinematographer and Dame Miranda Harcourt is at her side, a celebrated Kiwi acting coach who works with the likes of Nicole Kidman.
On the last day of the house shoot cones of Silk ice cream help to counter the sultry May climate. Liz Watts surveys broken slates and deep muddy tyre marks in our driveway. "Make sure these all get repaired, the grass reseeded and fix anything else we have damaged," she instructs.
After the last set has been removed and before our furniture returns, with astonishing speed the ITOP team repairs the scrapes and scratches, repaints the rooms, revarnishes the wood floors, polishes the veranda tiles and tidies up the garden. Everyone is keen to finish fast and get on to the next locations in Jomsom while the weather holds.
When my husband returns, he notices no difference to the house at all!
Lisa Choegyal is New Zealand's Honorary Consul in Nepal.