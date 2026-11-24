Morning coffee arrives up a ladder, propped against the flat roof outside my upstairs study at home in Budhanilkantha. It is the only way to reach, as the staircase is blocked by the TENZING movie crew who are filming downstairs.

Our home is being used as the location for the Himalayan Club Darjeeling, a total four day shoot spread over two weeks including preparation, switching sets from the 1930s to the 1950s, and clean up.

Undeterred by the disruption I have elected to remain in the house, but my husband is visiting our grandson in Bali, and the four dogs are banished to a kind neighbour. Across the river, noisy construction of the townhouses has halted, and the site is used for parking lorries and generators whose heavy rubber cables snake through the fence.

The home in Budanilkantha was used as the location for the Himalayan Club Darjeeling, a total four day shoot spread over two weeks. Photo: LISA CHOEGYAL

With my colleagues Carolyn and Bhuwan, we have worked on the TENZING movie for eight years, since first Guy Cotter from Adventure Consultants New Zealand asked for our assistance with the Nepal permits, logistics and locations. An Everest guide, expedition operator and mountaineering movie specialist, Guy and I have collaborated on many projects including the 1996 Everest rescue, IMAX Everest, Vertical Limits, Seven Years in Tibet, Working Title’s Everest, Doctor Strange, and a Louis Vuitton shoot.

Journalist and writer Ed Douglas had a role as an expedition extra. The film script was based on his biography of Tenzing Norgay. Photo: LISA CHOEGYAL

“This is Jen Peedom’s first feature as Director,” he explained, “although she is greatly admired for her beautiful and perceptive documentaries, Sherpa and Mountain.”

The rights for TENZING, written by Luke Davis based on Ed Douglas’ biography of Tenzing Norgay, and blessed by Tenzing Norgay’s sons Norbu and Jamling and his grandson Tashi Tenzing, were first owned by Netflix then passed to Disney Plus.

For each studio, we prepared location lists, recce itineraries and budgets before the projects were abandoned. It is a testament to Jen’s persevilience and the advocacy of See-Saw Films Australia that eventually this wonderful story of the first ascent of Everest from the perspective of Tenzing Norgay has been brought by Apple TV to the screen.

Everyone warns against using your home as a film location, but my experience with TENZING is nothing but positive. It helps that I had an overall role as the Nepal Production Consultant responsible for making sure everything went smoothly during the entire shoot, and for clearing the way when it didn’t. Working with Pravesh Sahni and his ITOP India production crew, we involve as many Nepalis as possible.

Actors Tinley Lhamo and Tenzin Dalha on location in Mustang were powerful presences on screen. To ensure authenticity, Jen Peedom insisted that all the actors spoke Sherpa or Tibetan.

See-Saw’s professionalism and Jen’s devotion to authenticity with Himalayan culture, Sherpa heritage and local languages helps, and triumphantly shines through the final movie. Using Sherpa climbers and Tibetan actors, even the sound track features Nepali heroes: the exquisite chants of Ani Choying, flutist Manose Newa and the voice of Thinley Lhamo, who plays Tenzing’s wife Dawa.

The fact that the house we built 30 years ago is selected as a location is in one sense a tragedy, the sad result of the Valley’s vanishing heritage. None of our location recces could find any old period houses still standing that would be suitable as the Himalayan Club. The few authentic historic buildings that remain are now offices, hotels or restaurants, and many have been lost in recent years to redevelopment.

Downstairs the rooms have been stripped and entirely redecorated as the office for Mrs Henderson (played by the wonderful Caitriona Balfe), right down to period light switches and wall brackets, although I spot a few of our carpets, books and pictures that have been repurposed.

“You think it is your house but for these four days I am happy that it is mine!” Caitriona in 1930s costume smiles warmly. Genden Phuntsok as Tenzing Norgay and Willem Defoe as John Hunt are playing some key scenes in front of her desk and my bay windows.

Tom Hiddleston drops by to make sure his yellow sleeping bag is long enough – it isn’t. “Please add a few more centimetres.” Tom is taking his role seriously, and is keen to learn as much as he can about Edmund Hillary, “my hero since childhood,” so we visit the Himalayan Trust office to see his former Kathmandu quarters.