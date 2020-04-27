All photos: BIKRAM RAI

The COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc in all sectors, from tourism and hospitality to agriculture and remittance. The floral industry is no exception.

The first month of Nepali calendar Baisakh is considered auspicious for weddings. The favourable season for cultivation means commercial floriculture makes among the biggest profit this time of the year. In fact, 20% of all annual flower sales is to credited to this time period.

COVID-19 affecting food security in Nepal, Nepali Times

Except, this time around there is no market or demand, thanks to the nation-wide COVID-19 lockdown, which has now lasted over a month and has been extended to 7 May.

“This is the first time in two decades of my life cultivating flowers that I have seen such a big loss,” says Udav Raj Giri of Nargarjun Municipality, adding that flowers worth Rs2 million had been destroyed in the last month alone.

As a result, farmers have been either forced to throw the flowers away or feed it to the goats and cows.

Flowers being cultivated for commercial use. The COVID-19 pandemic hit during the favourable season for flower cultivation.

A farmer cuts flowers that have blossomed.

Flowers being thrown away due to the lack of market. The floral industry has suffered huge losses in the last month.

Farmers have been forced to feed flowers to cattle.

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