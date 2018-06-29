Farmers across the country have celebrated Dhan Diwas (paddy day) with folk songs, dance, mud-splashing, a traditional feast of dahi-chiura (curd and beaten rice) and by planting rice saplings. Nepal has been marking Asar Pandhra, the fifteenth day of the third Nepali month, as National Paddy Day since 2005.

This day marks the beginning of rice planting season. Farmers plant their first rice saplings of the season and the community hopes for a good harvest.

Photo journalists Bikram Rai and Gopen Rai were in Champi, Lalitpur to capture the day.