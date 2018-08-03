Masala Chai granite

When we think of Indian cuisine, we think of spicy and greasy curries, the taste is so rich that it leaves us wanting more. But we dare not indulge too much lest we upset our full stomach!

If you are the kind of person who avoids Indian food for these reasons, then Hotel Yak & Yeti has a perfect alternative for you. It is not Chinese, Sri Lankan, or Afghan cuisine. It is Indian, but with a surprising twist.

Sunrise Restaurant at the Yak and Yeti is hosting ‘Epicurean Extravaganza – The Taste of India’, where Executive Chef Sagar Singh Rawat and his team prepare a special nine-course Indian dinner. And the menu is not your regular chicken tandoori, butter chicken, and paneer masala.

“We wanted to give our customers the taste from different parts of India, from Peshawar to Panjab, Awadh to Hyderabad. But we also wanted to make it modern”, explains chef Rawat. “So we have given a twist to traditional dishes by playing with forms, textures, presentation and technique, while staying true to the taste element. So, what you normally have as a curry is not necessarily presented as curry!”

Achari papad paneer

Bhatti ka murg and Nimodi fish tikka

True to their words, the chef and his team have turned every heavy dish into a delicate, mild and elegant one without spoiling its essence!

The dinner menu has two options, vegetarian and non-vegetarian, each with nine courses. Now, do not get overwhelmed by the number of courses—the portion of each dish is bite sized. However, after the ninth dish, which is a dessert, you feel neither hungry nor too stuffed. With 10 years of experience in 35 countries around the world, the chef knows exactly what he is serving and to whom.

“Over nine courses we want to offer an experience of the finest dishes from Indian cuisine, presented with a twist. I think it is better experienced than described in words”, says the Chef.

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The team of chefs at Sunrise Restaurant believes in promoting the art and importance of global gastronomy. In the past years, the hotel had carried out similar food campaigns during Nepali New Year 2075, Chinese New Year 2018, Gout de France, Sri Lankan Food Festival, and Mango Mania.

With the renovation of the hotel's Chimney Restaurant, and a fresh and creative approach, Chef Rawat plans to create more buzz, especially among young Nepalis, throughout his time in the city.

Epicurean Extravaganza - The Taste of India

3-4 August, 6:30-10:30pm, Sunrise Restaurant, Hotel Yak & Yeti, Darbar Marg, Rs2,250

Nali nihari with Dal makhni and Butter naan

Nimbu gosht dum biryani