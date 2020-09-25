Students in Pokhreni Secondary School in Sundarijal prepare to plant a sapling in Kathmandu.

A unique ‘tree twinning’ project between British and Nepali schools has shown how trans-continental partnerships like these can increase green cover even in crowded urban centres, help clean the air and get school children involved in environmental protection.

Under the project initiated by the Dwight London School in collaboration with school members of Nepal's National Trust for Nature Conservation’s (NTNC) Friends of the Zoo program, when a tree is planted in the UK, another tree is planted in Nepal. London’s Barnet Council is providing 2,000 saplings and space to plant them.

On 8 September, Deputy Mayor of Barnet Council Lacchaya Gurung inaugurated the partnership by planting a Himalayan Birch tree at Dwight School London. Gurung, who was in the Brigade of Gurkhas in 1980 and retired after 18 years of service with the rank of staff sergeant, was optimistic about the long-term impact of the project.

“Trees planted in London and in Nepal will provide vital support to combat climate change and mitigate air pollution while increasing greater environmental responsibility amongst our future decision-makers,” said Gurung during the event.

The very same day, despite Covid-19 lockdown in Nepal, officials at the National Trust for Nature Conservation with school children in Kathmandu planted the same type of tree to mark the ‘tree twinning’ partnership that aims to gets students in the UK and Nepal to ‘Act Local and Think Global’ to support reforestation in each other’s countries.

The students in the UK and Nepal will be planting at least 2,000 trees by the end of 2021 in their respected countries. Dwight School students are raising funds to support their Nepali counterparts to plant trees in Nepal.

“Both Dwight School London students and Nepal’s Friends of the Zoo member school students are setting an example of student commitment and cooperation towards a global environment strategy, to increase tree cover of their own cities by 10% by 2050, from current levels,” said Amita Sen, Head of Personalised Learning and NTNC UK Trustee.

“By twinning trees between the two countries and mobilising school children, we are more likely to initiate the necessary positive impact to combat climate change and promote sustainable environments,” added Dwight School London Director Alison Cobbin.

The collaborative project will add to Nepal’s successful community forestry program which has won international praise for restoring the country’s tree cover in the last 25 years. ‘Tree Twinning’ goes a step ahead and aims to afforest also the city centres near the schools.