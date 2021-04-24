All photos: AMIT MACHAMASI

Spectators crowded outside the Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground in Kirtipur to watch Nepal play against the Netherlands during the final match of the Tri-Nations T-20 series on Saturday, even as a second Covid wave sweeps across the nation.

The stadium had been closed off to spectators after the first three matches of the series owing to a rising number of coronavirus cases in the country.

Nepal played against the Netherlands in the final, defeating the visitors by 142 runs after having set up a target of 239 runs in the first innings-- the highest ever in Nepal's international T20 history. The series marked Nepal's first international cricket tournament after a 13-month pandemic-induced pause, and the country's first win at home after more than a decade.

Nepal recorded 2486 new coronavirus cases--644 among those in Kathmandu, 141 in Lalitpur, and 87 in Bhaktapur--and 14 Covid fatalities on Saturday, while 7525 PCR tests had been conducted in the last 24 hours.

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