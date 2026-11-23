Nine months after his party was elected with a hefty majority, Nepal’s Prime Minister Balendra Shah paid a 24-hour visit to New Delhi where he had a private one-on-one with Indian PM Narendra Modi.

Despite their 40 year age difference, the two leaders seem to have hit it off, and Modi offered fulsome praise to Nepal’s transition since the September Storm last year.

In a joint press meet, Modi said that in their conversation he came away convinced that Balendra Shah is a man of “clear vision and commitment to his country”. India was going to be a willing partner to take bilateral relations to “new heights … for Nepal’s stability and prosperity”.

“We are not just neighbours, we are related, and partners in progress,” he added.

For his part, as soon as he landed back in Kathmandu, PM Shah posted a thank-you message to Modi with photographs of their meeting.

For many months after the enigmatic Balendra Shah assumed office, the international community could not quite figure him out. He had refused to meet US, Indian and Chinese envoys, and said he was not going to travel abroad for a year.

But this meeting between the two prime ministers will help reformat previously-rocky relations between India and Nepal. While mayor of Kathmandu, Shah annoyed India by posting a map of Greater Nepal in his office, and also made some abusive social media posts about India, China and the US. But all that seems now to be water under the bridge.

New Delhi seems to have concluded that it has to deal with Shah, no matter his past erratic behaviour. And Shah has sought to use Nepal’s soft power diplomacy to show Modi that he can be trusted.

Which is why the visit was not without its religious symbolism: the inauguration of a train service between Ayodhya in India (the birthplace of Lord Ram) and Janakpur in Nepal (the birthplace of his consort, Sita). Shah invoked Pashupatinath in his press meet address, and presented Modi with sacred rudraksha beads and a shaligram (pictured below).

ENERGY

Among the more tangible outcomes was India’s agreement to grant Nepal a $1.6 billion line of credit, survey the Raxual-Kathmandu railway line, launch the 669MW Lower Arun hydroelectric project, and set up border checkpoints for containers and extend petroleum pipelines.

In the joint press statement in Hyderabad House, Shah thanked the Indian government for its timely assistance during natural disasters, spoke of “further strengthening and modernising the centuries-old historical relationship” between the two nations, and addressed the challenges brought on by the climate crisis.

“Our Himalaya is the source of clean water that sustains millions across this region,” Shah told a room full of Indian and Nepali delegates. “The pristine rivers that flow from the Himalayas to the Ganga remind us of our future and destiny, underscoring the imperative to address the challenges of climate change through collective action.”

Of the $1.6 billion development cooperation package, $377 million is for post-disaster reconstruction grant while $1.24 billion is concessional line of credit for energy and long-term development projects. Nepal’s first large hydroelectric plant on the Trisuli was built with Indian assistance in 1967, and an Indian state-owned company is building a cascade of hydropower projects in the Arun Basin.