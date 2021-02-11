All photos: MONIKA DEUPALA

Protests against the government proposal saying women under 40 would require consent from a guardian and local government to travel for work have spilled from social media on to physical space.

The Department of Immigration has said that the control would be limited to travels to the Gulf or Africa, but has not assuaged women's concerns over the move that is being viewed as misogynistic.

A group of women staged a peaceful protest outside the Department of Immigration in Kalika Marg, on Thursday. The demonstrators waved their passports, and chanted slogans against 'the second-class treatment that' women have been subjected to, time and again.

While Thursday's protest had a small number of people, a larger protest is scheduled for Friday, that will begin in the form of a rally from Basantapur and converge at Singha Durbar on Friday.