On World Photography Day on 19 August, a look back at some of the most iconic images of Nepal’s recent history
Nepali Times ·
Min Ratna Bajracharya is one of Nepal’s leading news photographers, but was introduced to the craft by chance. Visiting Australia in 1985 at age 19, a friend gifted him a camera.
His first shot was of, what else, the Sydney Opera House. Thus began a life-long passion for photography that would take him to the frontlines of Nepal’s recent history from the people’s movements, the Maoist conflict to the royal massacre.
His very first published photograph in The Commoner was of those accused of shooting journalist Padam Thakurathi in 1987. Back then, photojournalism wasn't yet a profession, pictures had to be printed in darkrooms from negatives, then converted to expensive zinc blocks for grainy black-and-white reproduction on paper.
Bajracharya is 61, and the photo that really made him famous was one of student activist Durga Thapa as she leapt above the crowd during a victory rally after the 1990 People’s Uprising, shouting, “Long live democracy.” This could be called Nepal’s first GenZ protest.
The iconic image captured the spirit of a country and people who had outgrown the absolute monarchy. Says Bajracharya: “In my career, I have learnt that photojournalism can be a powerful catalyst of change, usually for the better.”
Bajracharya’s career itself spans a revolution in technology from manual black-and-white film cameras to colour slides, the transition to digital, and now the age in which everyone with a mobile phone is a photographer. Bajracharya has never regarded the camera as a passive instrument, but as an agent of change.
He tells us: “AI is already transforming photography once again, and not necessarily for the better. There is no substitute for being there yourself to capture reality.”
Bajracharya has also served as president of the Nepal Forum for Photojournalists (NFPJ), and inspired new generations of Nepali photographers. Training in photography technique is just half the story; it is even more important for photojournalists to ask what they want to achieve with the craft.
There is much knowledge to pass on about how photography casts light on the daily struggles of people in the shadows, but also serves as the eyewitness to the movers and shakers of history.