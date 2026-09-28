Twenty years ago, on September 23, 2006, Nepal suffered one of the most devastating losses in its modern history. A helicopter carrying a group of conservationists, government officials and development professionals crashed at Ghunsa in Taplejung after they had participated in an important conservation initiative in the Kangchenjunga region. All 24 people on board perished. Among them was Dr Harka Gurung—one of Nepal’s most distinguished geographers, development thinkers, conservationists and public intellectuals.

Two decades later, the shock of that tragedy has faded with time, but the significance of Dr Gurung’s life and work has not. Indeed, in many respects, Nepal today needs the kind of intellectual courage, public commitment and interdisciplinary vision that he represented more than ever.

Dr Harka Gurung was a rare combination of scholar, policymaker, administrator, writer, mountaineer, conservationist and sportsman. His intellectual interests ranged across geography, demography, development planning, sociology, environment, tourism and the social and cultural dimensions of Nepal. The American Association of Geographers described him as a prominent conservation expert and a leading authority on the Himalaya.

His academic journey itself reflected the breadth of his ambition. After his early education in Nepal and India, he pursued higher studies in geography and earned his PhD from the University of Edinburgh in Scotland in 1965. His academic career included teaching at SOAS, University of London, Tribhuvan University and research and academic associations abroad.

But Dr Gurung was never content to remain within the confines of academia. He believed that knowledge had to serve society and inform public policy. That conviction brought him into the heart of Nepal’s development planning process. He served as a member of the National Planning Commission and subsequently became its Vice-Chairman. His association with the Commission coincided with a formative period in Nepal’s efforts to understand and address the country’s extraordinary geographical and socio-economic diversity. A surviving National Planning Commission document from 1975, for example, bears his name as Vice-Chairman.

His approach to development was deeply influenced by geography. For Gurung, Nepal’s mountains, hills and plains were not merely physical landscapes; they shaped the opportunities, constraints and inequalities experienced by its people. His work therefore consistently connected geography with development, infrastructure, population, migration, environment and regional planning. He later entered government as a minister, serving in different portfolios including education, industry and commerce, tourism, and public works and transport. His years in public office reflected another characteristic of his personality: a willingness to translate ideas into action.

A Man of Many Dimensions

It is difficult to fit Dr Gurung into a single professional category. He was a geographer, but his geography was inseparable from questions of development and society. He was a development expert, but he understood that development without attention to people, culture and environment could be deeply problematic. He was a conservationist, yet he believed conservation should involve and benefit local communities.

He was also an important voice on questions of social inclusion and national identity. His writings examined Nepal’s ethnic, cultural and political diversity and challenged approaches to nation-building that excluded sections of society. In Trident and Thunderbolt: Cultural Dynamics in Nepalese Politics, he argued for a more inclusive conception of Nepali nationalism—one capable of creating a genuine sense of belonging among different communities.

This dimension of his thinking is particularly relevant today. Nepal has undergone profound political and social transformation since his death. Federalism, inclusion, identity, migration, urbanisation, environmental pressures and regional inequality has become a central question of national debate. Many of the issues Dr Gurung examined decades ago remains unfinished business. His intellectual legacy therefore deserves to be revisited not merely as history, but as a resource for thinking about Nepal’s future.

Champion of the Himalaya and Conservation

Dr Gurung’s relationship with the Himalaya went beyond academic study. He was a mountaineer, traveller and one of Nepal’s foremost authorities on the mountain region. He contributed to the promotion of mountain tourism and was involved in the government committee responsible for naming Himalayan peaks. His conservation philosophy was equally significant. He understood that the long-term protection of Nepal’s natural heritage could not be achieved by simply drawing boundaries around protected areas. Local communities had to be partners in conservation.



It was therefore tragically symbolic that his final journey was connected to precisely such an effort. The people aboard the helicopter were returning after an event associated with transferring management of the Kangchenjunga Conservation Area to local communities. The conservation initiative represented a vision of partnership between nature conservation and local people—an idea to which Dr Gurung had devoted much of his professional life.

His death at Ghunsa consequently represented more than the loss of an individual. It was the loss of a generation of people, such as Dr Chandra Gurung and many others, who had devoted their lives to understanding and protecting Nepal’s extraordinary natural and cultural heritage.

The Sportsman and the Adventurer

There was another side to Dr Gurung that is sometimes overshadowed by his academic and public achievements: he was a sportsman and an adventurer. He possessed the physical energy and curiosity that characterised many of his pursuits. His interest in mountaineering and the Himalaya was not that of a distant observer. He engaged with the landscape directly, travelling through it, studying it and experiencing its challenges.

His sporting spirit was also evident in his involvement in football. Accounts of his life recall his association with Kathmandu’s football culture and the Thamel XI team. This combination of intellect and physical adventure perhaps helps explain the extraordinary range of his life. He was equally at home with maps and mountains, research and public policy, books and the playing field.

A Prolific Writer and Thinker

Dr Gurung left behind a substantial body of scholarship. His books and research addressed geography, development, environment, demography, tourism, culture, mountaineering and Nepal’s social and political structure. His publications included works such as Pokhara Valley: A Geographical Survey, Vignettes of Nepal, Annapurna to Dhaulagiri, A Decade of Mountaineering in Nepal Himalaya, 1950–1960, Faces of Nepal, Nature and Culture, From Exclusion to Inclusion and Nepali Nationalism.

His writings remain valuable because they were not simply descriptive. They asked difficult questions about what Nepal was, how it was developing and who was benefiting from that development. He brought a geographer’s eye to the country’s physical landscape, a social scientist’s understanding of communities, a planner’s concern for development, and a nationalist’s desire to see Nepal become a more confident and inclusive country.

Why We Remember Him Today

The best way to commemorate Dr Harka Gurung is not simply to praise his achievements. It is to ask what his life demands of us. Would he have been satisfied with the quality of Nepal’s development today? Would he have accepted the continuing gap between Kathmandu and the rest of the country? Would he have been silent about environmental degradation, unmanaged urbanisation, depopulation of the hills, the pressures on mountain communities, or the exclusion of marginalised groups? Probably not.

His legacy reminds us that development must be geographically sensitive, socially inclusive and environmentally sustainable. It reminds us that Nepal cannot be understood solely from Kathmandu. And it reminds us that national progress requires serious scholarship, evidence-based planning and the courage to challenge conventional wisdom. Perhaps most importantly, Gurung demonstrated that an intellectual need not be detached from public life. A scholar can enter government without surrendering intellectual independence. A policymaker can remain a researcher. A conservationist can be an advocate for communities. A nationalist can believe in diversity and inclusion. That synthesis is rare—and that is precisely why his absence continues to be felt.

Twenty Years Later

On this twentieth anniversary of his tragic death, we remember Dr Harka Gurung not with nostalgia alone, but with a sense of unfinished responsibility. Nepal has changed enormously since that September day in 2006. Yet many of the questions that occupied Dr Gurung remains before us: How should development be distributed across regions? How can Nepal protect its fragile environment while creating economic opportunity? How can its enormous cultural diversity become a source of strength rather than division? How can the Himalaya be protected while the people who inhabit it enjoy dignity and opportunity? These are not merely questions for the government. They are questions for scholars, planners, conservationists, educators, citizens and a new generation of Nepalis.



Dr Harka Gurung’s life offers an example of what one determined individual can contribute when scholarship is combined with public service, intellectual independence and a deep love for one’s country. Twenty years after Ghunsa, Nepal still remembers the scholar who travelled across its mountains, studied its people, challenged its assumptions and dreamed of a better future.

The helicopter crash took his life, but it could not take away his ideas. His books remain. His scholarship remains. His contribution to planning, geography and conservation remains. His vision of a more inclusive Nepal remains. And perhaps the most fitting tribute to Dr Harka Gurung would be for Nepal to continue the journey he began—to build a country that understands its geography, values its diversity, protects its natural heritage and places knowledge at the service of its people.

Twenty years on, we remember Dr Harka Gurung. More importantly, we remember the Nepal he believed was possible.

Jit Gurung is a native of Tangting, Kaski and is currently serving with the United Nations in the Central African Republic.