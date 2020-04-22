All photos: MONIKA DEUPALA

One month into the COVID-19 lockdown, hundreds of temporary migrant workers who have run out of money or been evicted by landlords, are trekking from Kathmandu across Nepal to reach their home districts.

On the other hand, migrant workers from Darbanga, India working at a brick kiln in Bhaktapur are waiting for the lockdown in both Nepal and India to lift so that they can go back home.

The factory has taken care of their daily necessities but labourers say they have no work in lack of coals for firing the kilns. The workers have been spending their time playing cards, roaming around and sleeping.

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