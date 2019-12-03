Despite national and international outrage and a Supreme Court ruling against the cruel ritual, Nepal’s Gadimai Mela, the world’s largest mass sacrifice of animals went ahead as scheduled.

Indian and Nepali pilgrims who had their wishes fulfilled in the last five years slaughtered thousands of water buffalos, goats, pigs, ducks and chicken in gratitude. The killings will continue on Wednesday.

Videos and photos from Bariyapur village in Bara district show tens of thousands of people from India and Nepal in attendance with their families and choice of sacrificial animals. But while attendees enjoyed the carnival the night before in anticipation of the sacrifice, the ritual site in the aftermath was a Killing field.

Photos and videos by Manish Paudel.

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