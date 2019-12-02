Photos: BIKRAM RAI AND RSS

The second day of the 13th South Asian Games saw Nepali athletes dominate the arena, with most wins in taekwondo and karate.

Mandekaji Shrestha became the first to win gold for Nepal in the on-going games when he defeated Pakistani’s Niamatullah in men’s individual Karate Kata. Meanwhile in women’s side, Chanchala Danuwar won a silver medal after losing to Pakistani rival Shahida in the final. Nepal however, was victorious in both women’s and men’s group kata category final defeating Pakistani and Sri Lankan team respectively.

Mandekaji Shrestha

In Pokhara, Sonia Gurung emerged victorious in women’s triathlon, whereas Basanta Thapa finished third in the men’s category. Gurung completed the triathlon in one hour 13 minutes and 45 seconds to clinch the gold.

Elsewhere Kamal Shrestha beat India's Rahul Jain to secure gold for Nepal in men’s poomsae in 23-29 category. Sri Lankan player Nishashankase Asinge bagged the bronze. Sina Maden of Nepal bagged another gold in taekwondo winning women's individual Taekwondo poomsae 27-23 category.

Nepal made a victorious start in the women cricket held today in Pokhara. The host nation pulled a 10 wickets win against the Maldives. Anjali Chand, who took six wickets in two maidens in 2.1 overs made history in T20 cricket for the best bowling figures and became the first bowler to take six wickets for no run in any international matches.

Back in martial arts, Laxman Tamang clinched gold in 55kg category of Kumite by defeating Mohammad Mustafa of Bangladesh. Diwash Shrestha however, fell to Pakistani player in 84kg category and had to contend with the silver. Biplav Lal Shrestha won gold in men’s above 84kg Kumite by overcoming Pakistan’s Muhammad Baz.

Nepal's Parbati Gurung defeated Sri Lanka’s ThilakShika Jayawweera in 23-29 age category of Taekwondo Poomsae to win gold. Ayasha Shakya overpowered Indian opponent also to win gold in Taekwondo poomsae above 29 category.

In badminton, both men’s and women’s team had to contend with bronze medals. But Nepal won another gold from the reliable pair of Ayesha Shakya and Sanjib Kumar Ojha who were victorious in above 29 years category of pair poomsae.

In group event, a team of Nita Gurung, Prashansa Chhetri and Sushila Rai won gold in above 23 catgory in women’s poomsae. Similarly, Nepal’s Nisha Darnal, Swastika Tamang and Sanjila Timilsina also won in 17-29 age group event.

In volleyball, Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh to win bronze in men’s category. India and Pakistan will battle it out for gold in the match to be held on Tuesday. On women’s side, the much-awaited finals between the host Nepal and defending champion India will be held at 2PM on Tuesday.

Soni Gurung

As of now Nepal stands at the top of medal tally with 15 gold, 3 silver and 6 bronze medals. India and Sri Lanka has each won three gold meals each with Pakistani and Bangladesh winning two each.