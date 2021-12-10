PHOTO: US Embassy Nepal

The US Embassy in Nepal hosted a Summit for Democracy on the eve of a Summit to be convened by President Joe Biden on Human Rights Day. Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba will represent Nepal at the Summit that will focus on fighting corruption, countering authoritarianism, and promoting human rights. “In many ways, Nepal serves as a model for the region and the world. Within the last 15 years, Nepal has progressed through a violent Maoist conflict, subsequent peace process, the return of democratic governance, and the ratification of a constitution that defined Nepal as a secular, democratic, and federal government,” said ambassador Randy Berry at the event.