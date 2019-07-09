All photos: SEWA BHATTARAI

Among Prakash Ranjit's 365 illustrations on display at Nexus Cultural Center in Patan, many are of human faces with bodies of animals. A man sleeps on the roadside inside the body of an elephant, another one stares at the computer from inside a huge lizard, and there is one grimacing with porcupine quills popping out all over his back.

"These animals personify human emotions, and the behaviours that we human beings have come to associate with them," explains the artist. "For example, an elephant symbolises weight, I have played around with the concept of hatti lai palera rakhnu (to provide for an elephant), which symbolises a great burden. The lizard is a hungry boa, and the bristling quills of the porcupine obviously represent anger."

Ranjit used animals because he found it easier to identify with them. After years of struggling with mental health issues, beginning with eating disorders as a child, Ranjit was diagnosed with depression, anxiety and borderline personality disorder as an adult. After schema therapy, his doctor recommended that he write down his thoughts and maintain a daily diary. Ranjit, who had graduated in fine arts from KU in 2014, found that he was sketching more than writing in his journals. Since it helped him to identify and process his emotions, he stuck with it.

Initially, as an experiment, he gave himself a 30 day challenge. Every day, he would take a piece of paper and work with different painting materials: pen, brush, ink, crayons, pencil colours, and posted the sketches on his social media.



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The day he was feeling anxious, he drew a tower on fire. A day he felt affectionate, he drew a pair of cuddling foxes. He experimented with tarot cards, monsters, and many other motifs that helped him express emotions best. And if he felt too overwhelmed to delve into human emotions, he used animals.

The result is a series of sketches that almost overwhelm the viewer with their emotional intensity. The sketches also document the lives of the urban poor, which seems to be a recurring subject of interest for Ranjit who noticed people's hardships during his walks. A little boy carrying tea getting wet in the rain, porters talking of eating chicken and rice after their next trip, a woman selling flowers outside a temple, or a man who repairs shoes at a street corner, they are all rendered with sensitivity and great detail. His artwork have recorded not just his emotional journey but a social documentation as well.

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Some of his work are also satires on social reality like traffic jams caused by VIP motorcades, and the destruction of forests to build a new airport in Nijgad. They are all drawn in clean and precise lines, some are whimsical, others use fantasy as the real world blends with the imaginary. Strange creatures walk beside humans, masked dancers meld humans and animals, monsters and fairies live underwater, and elves peep out from behind bushes.

After Ranjit worked on his daily sketches for more than a year, he stopped, since it helped him deal with his inner demons and decided to exhibit and sell originals. "Maybe I will try other mediums, or maybe I will devote more time on a single piece unlike now," says Ranjit, "this is not just a job, it is therapy."

365: Not just a number

Nexus Art Gallery, Bakhundole

Until 31 July