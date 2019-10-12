President Xi's arrival at Kathmandu Airport and the guard of honour was covered live by all major networks.

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Kathmandu on Saturday for a two-day state visit. His Nepali counterpart president Bidya Devi Bhandari greeted Xi as he got off his plane. Vice-president Nanda Bahadur Pun and prime minister KP Oli, among other top-level ministers and officials, Welcomed him at the VVIP terminal at the airport where he received the Guard of Honour by the Nepal Army.

Xi is scheduled to meet president Bhandari and chairperson of the main opposition Nepali Congress Sher Bahadur Deuba separately before attending a reception for his welcome. He is also scheduled to meet Nepal Communist Party co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal on Sunday morning.

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Before his departure, Xi will conduct a high-level meeting with PM Oli and hold bilateral talks. This is the first state visit by a Chinese President to Nepal after Jing Zemin’s visit in 1996. Xi is expected to sign a dozen bilateral agreements.

The primary features of the draft agreement with China could include:

Upgrading the Rasuwagadi checkpoint and road to Kathmandu.

Repairs at the Tatopani checkpoint and road to Kathmandu.

Construction of the Tokha-Chahare Tunnel.

Setting up of the Madan Bhandari University.

The Kosi Corridor highway to Kimathanka

The Kali Gandaki Corridor to Korala

Improvement in the Karnali Corridor to Hilsa

Photos by Monika Deupala, Bikram Rai and DOI Nepal.

A 747 Air China aircraft carrying Chinese president Xi Jingping arrives in Kathmandu.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari welcomes Chinese Pesident Xi Jinping at Kathmandu airport.

Panchakanya welcome Xi.

President Xi receives the Guard of Honour by the Nepal Army.

Prime Minister KP Oli and Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun welcome Xi.

Traditional dancers wait for their turn as Xi arrives in Kathmandu.

Government officers welcome Xi outside Kathmandu airport.

Xi signs visitor's book at Shital Niwas.

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